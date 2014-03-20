版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-U.S. judge accepts Toyota settlement with U.S. government over unintended acceleration

March 20 Toyota Motor Corp : * U.S. judge accepts Toyota Motor Corp deferred prosecution agreement

with U.S. government -- court hearing * U.S. district judge william pauley in Manhattan calls toyota's conduct

underlying the agreement "reprehensible"
