BRIEF-TOYOTA recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata-made air bags may rupture-NHTSA

US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
DETROIT Oct 20 Toyota Motor Corp : * Recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata made air bags may
rupture - NHTSA documents * Recall affects vehicles from model years 2002 through 2005 - NHTSA documents * Toyota recall affects Lexus SC coupe, Toyota Corolla small car, Corolla
Matrix small car, Sequoia SUV, Tundra full-size pickup and GM's Pontiac Vibe,
built by Toyota * Fix for Toyota recall will be replacement of front passenger air bag inflator
- NHTSA documents * NHTSA says in statement that issue in toyota recall "appears to be a problem
related to extended exposure to consistently high humidity."
* Files for offering of $10.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2qbUFIq) Further company coverage:
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in advertising on mobile and its popular YouTube video service.