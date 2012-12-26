BRIEF-Toyota settles US litigation over unintended acceleration, to pay more than $1 bln

Dec 26 Toyota Motor Corp : * Agrees to pay more than $1 billion to settle U.S. litigation over unintended

acceleration -- settlement papers filed in court * Settlement to resolve all economic loss claims in class-action case against

toyota -- filing in California federal court * Lawyers for plaintiffs say conservatively value settlement at more than $1.3

billion, including safety changes * Settlement includes direct payments to cusomers as well as installation of

brake override system in about 3.25 million vehicles -- lawyers for

plaintiffs * Settlement includes $250 million fund for former toyota owners who sold

vehicles at reduced prices resulting from publicity over unintended

acceleration * Settlement includes $250 million fund for current toyota owners not eligible

for brake override system * Toyota agrees to pay up to $200 million in attorney's fees and $27 million in

costs -- court papers * U.S. district judge james selna to review proposed settlement for preliminary

approval on December 28 -- lawyers for plaintiffs