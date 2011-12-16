UPDATE 1-Toyota may trim 2012 output target - Nikkei

Dec 17 Japanese automaker Toyota Motor
Corp is expected to produce fewer vehicles next year
than it had initially told its suppliers to expect, due to
weakening demand in Europe and elsewhere, the Nikkei business
daily reported without quoting sources.
The new target of 8.65 million units will still be slightly
higher than its yearly production record of 8.53 million
vehicles set in 2007 and about 20 percent more than its expected
output this year, the daily said.
The company had, in August, told its suppliers to expect
worldwide output of up to 8.9 million units next year, according
to the daily.
The automaker is expected to finalize its 2012 production
plans and notify major parts suppliers as early as next week,
the Nikkei said.
For the current year, it had expected to produce 7.7 million
vehicles, but is likely to manufacture only about 7 million due
to problems caused by the Tsunami in Japan and the floods in
Thailand earlier this year, the daily reported.
The next year will also see new plants come into production
in China in the first half and in Brazil in the second half to
meet growing demand from Asia and South America, Nikkei said.
Toyota will also come up with entry-level cars priced at
around 1 million yen ($12,900) to target first-time buyers in
emerging countries and raise its marketshare in such markets
from around 8 percent to 10 percent, the paper added.
It intends to maintain its Japanese production at 3 million
units as a cut in the Japanese automobile tonnage tax and a
reinstatement of eco-car subsidies is likely to help domestic
sales, the Japanese daily added.