版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-TOYOTA says U.S. sales in May rose 17 percent to 243,236 vehicles

DETROIT, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says U.S. sales in May rose 12.6 percent on a daily selling rate basis to

243,236 vehicles * Says U.S. sales in may rose 17 percent on an unadjusted basis
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐