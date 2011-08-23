Toys R Us puts baby gear near toys in more stores

NEW YORK Aug 23 Toys "R" Us [TOY.UL] is opening 21 new stores this year that will sell toys side-by-side with products such as baby food and laundry supplies, the world's largest toy retailer said on Tuesday.

The company, which is looking to go public, said the new stores will include 11 "R" superstores and 10 side-by-side locations. The retailer is also renovating 23 existing locations to the side-by-side format.

The news comes just months before the key holiday season, when toy retailers make more than a third of their income.

In recent years, Toys R Us has been placing necessities such as baby food beside toys in its stores to woo customers who prefer one-stop shopping.

The New Jersey-based retailer, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, filed for an IPO of up to $800 million in May. In early July, two sources told Reuters the retailer was not expected to go public until 2012. [ID:nN1E7660XB]

The company's rivals include mass merchants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) as well as online chain Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)