Toys R Us to open fewer pop-up stores this year

NEW YORK Aug 31 Toys R Us Inc [TOY.UL], the world's largest toy retailer, plans to open fewer temporary pop-up stores this year, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The decision was announced just months before the key holiday selling season, when the New Jersey-based retailer rings up more than 40 percent of its annual sales.

The 2011 holiday season is even more important than usual, as sales numbers will weigh on the specialty toy retailer's efforts to go public.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Waugh declined to give the exact number of pop-up stores this year or the reason behind the decision. She said the company has decided to open fewer stores than last year, when it opened 600 Toys R Us temporary stores in the United States. That number was more than six times what it opened in 2009.

"We will be doing fewer (stores) ... how many is not yet determined," Waugh said in an e-mail.

Chief Executive Jerry Storch should shed more light at the company's holiday preview event in September, she added.

Toys R Us, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, filed for an IPO of up to $800 million in May 2010. But it is not expected to go public until 2012, two sources told Reuters in early July. [ID:nN1E7660XB]

The company, which sells thousands of products from Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) Barbie dolls to Hasbro Inc's (HAS.O) Monopoly, competes against retailers that sell a wider assortment of merchandise, such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N). (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)