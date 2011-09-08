UPDATE 1-Toys R Us net loss widens on costs, taxes

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Toys R Us Inc [TOY.UL], the world's largest toy retailer, reported a wider quarterly net loss on higher costs and a less favorable tax rate.

The retailer, which is looking to go public, said its second-quarter net loss widened to $34 million from $14 million a year earlier.

Toys R Us, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, filed for an IPO of up to $800 million in May 2010. But it is not expected to go public until 2012, two sources told Reuters in early July. [ID:nN1E7660XB] (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gary Hill)