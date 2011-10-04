Toys R Us expands layaway to spur holiday shopping

Oct 4 Toys R Us [TOY.UL], the world's
largest toy store chain, is making its layaway payment option
available for a wider array of gifts for the upcoming holiday
season, saying its shoppers need the help.
Toys R Us brought back its layaway program in 2009 and this
year will also let shoppers pay for smaller ticket items in a
series of payments. Previously, layaways were limited to large,
more expensive items like swing sets or tablet computers.
Discounter Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) has cut prices on dozens
of toys to $15 this year and resumed its layaway plan for them
after a five-year break, a reflection of many shoppers' reduced
ability to spend and get credit.
Toys R Us' layaway will be available at 450 of 600 U.S.
stores and gives customer 90 days to pay.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)