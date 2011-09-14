Toys R Us holiday mantra: In exclusives we trust

* Toys R Us to carry more exclusive toys this year
* To spend more on TV advertising, offer more online deals
* Sees holiday season hiring close to last year's levels
* Opening fewer temporary stores than in 2010
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Sept 14 From squishy garbage-themed
collectibles "The Trash Pack" to remote-controlled flying fish
"Air Swimmers," Toys R Us [TOY.UL] is carrying a larger
assortment of exclusive toys to win holiday shoppers from the
likes of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N).
The world's largest toy retailer will also spend more on
television advertising and make a bigger push to sell online
during the holidays, CEO Jerry Storch told reporters at Toys R
Us' flagship store in New York on Wednesday.
The plans came less than a week after discounter Wal-Mart
said it was cutting prices on dozens of toys to $15, and
resuming its layaway plan for toys after a 5-year break.
"We talk within our company about playing to win. We are
not playing just to defend against them. We want to beat them.
There is no doubt about that," Storch said of mass merchants
such as Wal-Mart and Target Corp (TGT.N).
Toy stores took market share from mass market discounters
in the 2010 holiday quarter, data from NPD showed. Toy stores
picked up one-half of a share point, while the mass merchants
and discount retailers lost 3 share points.
Winning over shoppers may be tougher this year.
More than a quarter of Americans expect to spend less
during the 2011 holiday season, a survey showed, signaling that
retailers must try harder to win shoppers. [ID:nS1E78B12W]
"It is certainly clear that any reasonable expectation
would be that the economy will be sluggish for a long time to
come," Storch said. "That doesn't mean that we can't succeed."
Toys R Us is getting an early start to the holiday season,
bringing out its first-ever catalog of "Only at Toys R Us"
items this weekend.
The winter holiday season traditionally runs from the day
after U.S. Thanksgiving through Christmas and is the most
important time of year for retailers.
Toys R Us rings up more than 40 percent of its annual sales
during the holiday season. This year's period is even more
vital as the results will weigh on its plan to go public.
Toys R Us, which operates stores under its namesake brand
as well as Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz, filed for an IPO of up
to $800 million in May 2010. But it is not expected to go
public until 2012, two sources told Reuters in early July.
[nN1E7660XB]
INTENSITY INCREASES ONLINE
Toys R Us plans to step up promotions on its website and
Facebook and carry more products online to appeal to parents
who want to avoid heading into crowded stores.
"I am a huge believer in the Internet," Storch said.
Toys R Us, which saw its e-commerce sales rise 30 percent
to $782 million in 2010, recently invested in a new
distribution center in Nevada equipped with robots to reduce
turnaround time for online orders.
The focus on e-commerce is one reason Toys R Us is opening
fewer temporary U.S. stores this year. Last year, it opened
about 600 temporary stores, more than six times what it opened
in 2009. This year, it will open between 90 and 600.
Still, Storch sees seasonal hiring close to last year's
level. The company, which hired 45,000 seasonal workers last
year, has not yet finalized its hiring numbers.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Richard Chang)