版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 17:25 BJT

Toys R Us to hire 45,000 seasonal employees across U.S.

Sept 25 Toys R Us Inc said it will hire 45,000 seasonal employees across the United States to cope with the upcoming holiday season.

Toys R Us, which hired about 40,000 seasonal workers last year, said it retained about 15 percent of the holiday workforce after the season ended.

The retailer said the hiring at its stores will begin this week and would continue through December. Positions offered include managerial roles and sales associates.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐