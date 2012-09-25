Toys R Us to hire 45,000 seasonal employees across U.S.

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
Sept 25 Toys R Us Inc said it will hire 45,000 seasonal employees across the United States to cope with the upcoming holiday season.
Toys R Us, which hired about 40,000 seasonal workers last year, said it retained about 15 percent of the holiday workforce after the season ended.
The retailer said the hiring at its stores will begin this week and would continue through December. Positions offered include managerial roles and sales associates.
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.