版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-TPC shares up after buyout proposal

NEW YORK Oct 8 TPC Group Inc : * Shares up 10.7 percent in premarket trade after buyout proposal

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐