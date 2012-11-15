版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 21:03 BJT

TPC Group gets higher buyout offer from Innospec

Nov 15 Chemical maker Innospec Inc raised its bid for peer TPC Group Inc, aiming to fend off a rival offer from private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners.

Innospec raised its bid to $47.50 per share in cash, from its earlier proposal of $44.00 to $46.00 per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐