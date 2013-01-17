Mount Kellett says concerned about SandRidge Energy allegations

Jan 17 Investment firm Mount Kellett Capital Management said it was concerned about allegations that SandRidge Energy Inc Chief Executive Tom Ward and a trust purportedly run by his son engaged in "persistent front running of the company."

Mount Kellett Capital, which holds about 4.5 percent in SandRidge, said in a letter on Thursday it was reviewing allegations by another investor, TPG-Axon, that Ward and his son acquired mineral rights and sold them to SandRidge or other oil and gas companies at a profit.

Hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital and Mount Kellett Capital have been pressing to replace Ward and the board and to put the company up for sale.