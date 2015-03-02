TPG closes in on $10 bln target for global buyout fund -source

| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Private equity firm TPG
has raised $6.5 billion for its seventh global fund, bringing
the U.S. group closer to the $10 billion target on its first
flagship buyout fund since the financial crisis, a source
familiar with the matter said.
One of the world's most successful private equity firms,
TPG has produced some lacklustre returns in recent years after
some of its bets went sour.
The latest fund, TPG Partners VII, has been described as
"make or break" by some investors. But by reaching its first
close, the fund can now start making investments with the
capital.
TPG declined to comment on Monday.
Last year the Texas-based firm asked key investors for an
interim fund of up to $2 billion until it started to raise Fund
VII. In 2013 it received permission from investors to extend the
investment period of Fund VI, raised in 2008, by one year to
February 2015.
TPG's billionaire co-founder James Coulter told delegates at
a conference last week that funds are having to respond to
demands from investors who are challenging traditional fund
structures as they seek to maximise returns in a low-interest
environment.
Formerly known for massive buyouts, TPG has told investors
that it is refocusing on smaller deals, often targeting complex
businesses, or ones in need of transformation. It has also
boosted its real estate and special situations teams in a
diversification drive.
Last year British restaurant chain Prezzo said it
had agreed to a 303.7 million pound ($466.3 million) bid by the
fund. In February TPG acquired a majority stake in Saudi Arabian
fast-food chain Kudu alongside private equity firm Abraaj.
The business is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against its
own former spokesman Adam Levine, whom TPG has accused of
leaking confidential documents to media organisations after
being denied a partnership at the firm. A spokeswoman for Levine
has told Reuters that he was dismissed because he had alerted
TPG to "serious issues of non-compliance".
($1 = 0.6513 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)