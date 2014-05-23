TPG closes $3.3 bln Asia fund, taps co-investment deals

* Around $540 mln already invested through new fund-source
* Australia strongest market for past 5 years for TPG-source
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, May 23 Global private equity firm TPG
Capital Management LP has raised $3.3 billion in a new
buyout fund, its sixth for Asia, a senior executive told
Reuters, with a reshuffle of senior management nearly six months
ago helping it to accelerate the fund's closure.
TPG, which established a presence in Asia in 1994, is
tapping opportunities in emerging Asian markets and more
co-investor deals with its new fund while also staying focused
on established markets.
"Australia is a vital market," TPG's Asia co-head, Tim
Dattels, said, adding the recent hiring of Ganen Sarvananthan
from Malaysia sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd
has brought additional depth in Southeast Asia.
TPG raised almost half the new fund, or $1.6 billion, in the
past six months, a source with knowledge of the matter said,
after it replaced its Asia head, Stephen Peel, with co-heads
Dattels and Ben Gray. Before the management changes in November,
TPG had raised $1.7 billion in almost two years on the road.
"We are pleased to close fundraising and already putting
money to work," Dattels, a ex-Goldman Sachs banker said.
The new fund is 22 percent below TPG's fifth fund raised in
2008. But TPG expects to tap into the rising demand of sovereign
wealth funds and pension funds for direct investments to take
the total deployment from the new fund to about $4.5 billion.
Co-investment deals are on the rise globally, data provider
Preqin said in a recent report, as investors in private equity
funds look to raise their profits and push into new geographies.
Such deals can dilute profits for private equity, but allow them
to invest in bigger transactions.
TPG has already invested $540 million from its new fund
while its co-investors have added a further $340 million in its
deals, the source said, including the $461 million buyout of
US-listed China healthcare firm Chindex International Inc
with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical.
Australia has been the top market in Asia for TPG for the
past five years, accounting for 45 percent of capital invested
in Asia in that time, a separate source said.
The firm also placed an over $1 billion consortium bid on
real estate services company DTZ, teaming up with PAG, helmed by
its former senior executive Weijian Shan, and Ontario Teachers
Pension Plan (OTPP), two different sources said. OTPP and PAG
declined to comment.
It is also planning to sell Australia power company Alinta
Energy, estimated to be worth A$3.5 billion ($3.23 billion), and
could begin a dual-track sale and listing process by early next
year, the source said.
Sources declined to be identified as the details were not
public.
($1 = 1.0828 Australian dollars)
