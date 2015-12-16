TPG sells HCP Packaging, returns $1.6 bln to investors in Asia

* TPG Asia VI invested $577 mln in 2015-letter to LPs
* Sold HCP to Baring Asia for $775 mln - sources
* TPG returned $225 mln to investors from BTPN deal-letter
By Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG, Dec 16 Private equity firm TPG
Capital Management has sold Chinese company HCP Packaging to
Baring Asia, returning $1.55 billion in total to investors in
2015, an annual letter to its limited partners reviewed by
Reuters showed.
The deal, signed in December, is one of 14 TPG was able to
close across eight Asian countries this year despite choppy
markets.
Private equity firms including TPG, Bain, Baring
Private Equity Asia and KKR have all launched
multi-billion dollar specialised funds to target growth in the
region. But exiting some of these businesses has proven tough
given extreme market volatility in Asia this year.
TPG had acquired HCP, which designs luxury lipstick and
make-up containers for cosmetics makers such as L'Oreal, Revlon
and Shiseido, from members of the founding Chen family in 2012
through its Asia V fund.
It sold the company to Baring Asia for $775 million, sources
familiar with the issue told Reuters.
Among its other profitable Asian exits, a sale of a 17.5
percent stake in Indonesian bank BTPN allowed TPG to
distribute $225 million to investors from that deal alone,
according to details in the letter.
Other key exits included the sale of a stake in Australian
healthcare operator Healthscope months after the
company was listed in July.
TPG, which manages around $70 billion of assets globally,
declined to comment. Baring Private Equity Asia also declined to
comment.
VOLATILE MARKETS
The U.S.-based private equity player established its
presence in Asia in 1994 to tap opportunities in high-growth
markets. It has launched six funds in Asia. The latest, Asia VI,
has raised more than $3 billion.
Despite volatile markets and uncertainty around China's
economy, TPG invested $577 million from its Asia VI fund in
2015, bringing the total invested capital to $1.4 billion,
according to the letter. An additional $338 million was
co-invested.
The fund targets Asia's rising middle-class by focusing on
consumer demand, healthcare and financial services.
Unusual for Asia where minority investments by foreign
players are the norm, TPG has effective control of around 93
percent of the portfolio of its Asia VI fund.
Other relevant transactions carried out by TPG this year
were the purchase of 50 percent of spirit maker Myanmar
Distillery, which together with an investment in telecom
infrastructure group Apollo Towers Myanmar makes TPG one of the
most active private equity investors in the country.
Looking ahead, TPG anticipates more volatility and
uncertainty, but has pledged not to shy away from interesting
buys.
"We anticipate the current climate of uncertainty to
continue into 2016, creating more unique opportunities for us to
explore," TPG said in the letter to investors.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)