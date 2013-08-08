Private equity group TPG gets fund extension from investors

LONDON Aug 8 Investors in TPG Capital's
flagship buyout fund have agreed to give the U.S. private equity
firm more time to spend its undeployed capital.
Private equity firms across the world are sitting on a
record level - about $145 billion - of uninvested capital
expiring this year. But with the market for new deals showing
only tentative signs of recovery, many firms face having to ask
investors for more time to do deals or not use the money at all.
Last month, Texas-based TPG asked investors to extend the
life of its $19 billion TPG Partners VI fund, raised in 2008, by
12 months to February 2015.
In a letter to investors this week, a copy of which was seen
by Reuters, TPG said that more than two thirds had given written
consent ahead of a Friday deadline and so the extension would go
ahead immediately.
The letter did not say how much the fund had left to invest,
but the Financial Times reported it was $3 billion.
"We look forward to continuing our focus on the performance
of the fund, to investing the remaining capital prudently, and
to delivering you strong investment returns," said the letter,
signed by founders David Bonderman and James Coulter, as well as
partners Jonathan Coslet, Jamie Gates and Jack Weingart.
TPG declined to comment.
Investors generally back extensions, especially as many of
the funds raised up to 2008 suffered an 18-month freeze when
dealmaking collapsed during the financial crisis, and because
they do not want buyout houses to make rash investments.
Last month, British private equity firm Bridgepoint asked
investors for a one-year extension for its 4.8-billion-euro
buyout fund, which is set to expire in November.