TPG buys China packaging firm HCP Holdings for $500 mln -source

BRIEF-Geron qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Geron Corporation reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results
HONG KONG, July 26 U.S. buyouts fund TPG Capital has acquired China speciality packaging company HCP Holdings Inc from members of the founding Chen family for about $500 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The two firms confirmed the deal -- a rare example of an acquisition of a family-run business in China -- in a joint statement posted on the website of Shanghai-headquartered HCP Holdings on Thursday, without giving a value.
The sale means TPG acquires all of HCP, the source said. A family-run firm for over 50 years, HCP designs and makes luxury packaging for cosmetics, skincare and fragrance industries. Its clients include L'Oreal SA and Shiseido.
CHICAGO, March 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co shut down a grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it sustained moderate damage in a storm on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 1 The Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a glass half full.