版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 18:34 BJT

MOVES- TPG appoints Zubin Irani managing director in Asia-Pacific team

March 20 Private investment firm TPG appointed Zubin Irani a managing director in its Asia-Pacific operations group.

Irani will focus on building the firm's operations capability and help performance improvement and talent management in the region.

Most recently, Irani was with United Technologies Corp , where he was India head and president of building and industrial systems.

He will relocate to Singapore from New Delhi. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐