MOVES- TPG appoints Zubin Irani managing director in Asia-Pacific team

BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 20 Private investment firm TPG appointed Zubin Irani a managing director in its Asia-Pacific operations group.
Irani will focus on building the firm's operations capability and help performance improvement and talent management in the region.
Most recently, Irani was with United Technologies Corp , where he was India head and president of building and industrial systems.
He will relocate to Singapore from New Delhi. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction