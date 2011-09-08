TPG ties up with Indonesian buy-out group Northstar-FT

HONG KONG, Sept 8 U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has agreed a share-swap deal with Indonesian buyout fund Northstar Pacific to improve its access to the Southeast Asian market, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Under the deal, the Indonesian group will take a stake of less than 5 per cent in TPG, which will then get a 10-20 per cent interest in Northstar, the FT said.

TPG and Northstar have a long history of investing together in Indonesia, starting in 2005.

They combined to buy a controlling stake in Indonesia's Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Negara in 2007.

Patrick Walujo and Glenn Sugita, the founders of Northstar, have close ties with Tim Dattels, a senior partner of TPG, from his days at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong in the 1990s, the FT said.

Ashish Shastry, TPG's Singapore partner, will join Northstar and serve as a bridge to TPG.

Walujo and Sugita will become senior advisers to TPG.

Northstar declined to comment on the report. TPG could not be reached immediately for comments. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)