TPG Capital to launch property fund with $1 billion target-WSJ

March 13 TPG Capital Management LP is
planning to launch its first real estate fund with a target of
at least $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, as the
private equity firm looks to join its rivals in pursuing real
estate deals.
The company expects to start raising money for the fund in
the second half of 2013, the Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
If TPG raises that amount, it would be the second-largest
initial property fund ever, trailing only the $1.6 billion that
Lehman Brothers raised in 2001 with its first fund, the Journal
said.
Rivals Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP
and KKR & Co LP already have funds to tap into the real
estate market. Blackstone has more than $54 billion of property
assets under management.
TPG officials acknowledged plans to raise a fund, but
declined to discuss specifics or timing, the Journal said. The
company could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.