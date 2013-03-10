UPDATE 1-TPG-Axon says ruling shows SandRidge directors' folly

March 10 Hedge fund TPG-Axon said on Sunday that
a Friday court ruling barring the board of SandRidge Energy Inc
from resisting its campaign to replace the energy firm's
board shows precisely why the change is needed.
During TPG-Axon's efforts to seek shareholder solicitations
to replace SandRidge's directors, they "acted in a manner to
entrench themselves and prevent a fair process from playing
out," the hedge fund said.
Friday's ruling by a Delaware judge, which prevents
SandRidge from seeking to revoke those shareholder consents or
rely on any revocations it had received, further demonstrates
why the directors must replaced, TPG-Axon said, noting that the
board has "shown disregard" for stockholders.
TPG-Axon, which owns 7.3 percent of SandRidge, said
shareholders that support its slate should submit their consents
before March 13.
A spokesman for SandRidge was not immediately available to
comment on Sunday outside of regular business hours.