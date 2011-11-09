UPDATE 2-TPG Capital bets $1 bln on natural gas assets

* Forms Maverick American Natural Gas
* Partners with two industry veterans
* To buy and develop nat gas assets
(Adds details on other investors in the sector, industry
background)
Nov 9 Private equity firm TPG Capital
has teamed up with two energy industry veterans to form a new
venture with an initial capital of up to $1 billion to buy and
run conventional natural gas-producing assets in North America.
U.S. natural gas prices NGc1 have remained depressed for
the last two years due to surging output from unconventional
shale fields. High-profile investors such as Carl Icahn, Wilbur
Ross and T. Boone Pickens have eyed properties that have become
cheaper as a result.
TPG Capital said Thomas Hart III, with 20 years in the
energy sector, will be the president of San Antonio, Texas-based
Maverick American Natural Gas.
"Maverick is already seeing opportunities to acquire and
operate core properties that fit our strategy as other companies
divest them to raise capital," Hart said.
Dan Allen Hughes Jr, who has been active in the exploration
and production industry for more than 30 years, will be the
chairman of the venture.
"Natural gas will play an important and growing role in
satisfying our country's energy needs over the next decade and
beyond," said Michael MacDougall, a partner at TPG Capital.
Naturals gas-focused companies such as Quicksilver Resources
, Exco Resources Inc and Newfield Exploration Co
have seen a steep decline in share prices mirroring the
fall in their main produce.
The Dow Jones U.S. oil and gas index has dipped 7
percent in the last six months.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)