TPG seeks sale of Iasis Healthcare-report

March 9 Private equity group TPG Capital is exploring the sale of Iasis Healthcare Corp and enlisted Bank of America Corp to search for buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

TPG, which has investments in variety of industries including technology, financial services and retail, is looking at a valuation of about $2.4 billion, the report said.

The U.S.-based private equity firm founded in 1992, may sell the company to another private equity firm as few industry competitors have expressed interest, the sources told Bloomberg.

Iasis, acquired by TPG in 2004, operates hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Officials at neither Iasis Healthcare or TPG Capital could be reached for comment.