MOVES-TPG Capital's Japan head Jun Tsusaka resigns - WSJ

Nov 10 Jun Tsusaka, the head of U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP in Japan, has resigned to form an investment fund for small- and medium-sized Japanese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Steven Schneider, managing director and head of TPG Capital Management's Asia operations, will replace Tsusaka, the report said. (on.wsj.com/143qoPR)

Schneider was previously head of General Electric Co's Asia-Pacific businesses, the Journal said. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)