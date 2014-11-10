版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 18:06 BJT

MOVES-TPG Capital's Japan head Jun Tsusaka resigns - WSJ

Nov 10 Jun Tsusaka, the head of U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP in Japan, has resigned to form an investment fund for small- and medium-sized Japanese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Steven Schneider, managing director and head of TPG Capital Management's Asia operations, will replace Tsusaka, the report said. (on.wsj.com/143qoPR)

Schneider was previously head of General Electric Co's Asia-Pacific businesses, the Journal said. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐