Brazil's Triunfo sells port to partner MSC -source

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
According to the person, Triunfo sold the 50 percent it has in Terminal Portuário de Navegantes SA for 1.3 billion reais ($396 million) to TIL, which with it had been partners since 2001. The transaction still hinges on antitrust and port industry regulatory approval, the person said.
São Paulo-based Triunfo declined to comment.
($1 = 3.2819 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.