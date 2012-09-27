Tractor Supply appoints Gregory Sandfort CEO

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Sept 27 Farm and ranch products retailer Tractor Supply Co said Chief Executive James Wright will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Gregory Sandfort effective Jan. 1, 2013.
Wright will stay on as executive chairman for a year.
Sandfort joined Tractor Supply as chief merchandising officer in 2007.
Shares of the company closed at $99.91 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors