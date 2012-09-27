版本:
Tractor Supply appoints Gregory Sandfort CEO

Sept 27 Farm and ranch products retailer Tractor Supply Co said Chief Executive James Wright will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Gregory Sandfort effective Jan. 1, 2013.

Wright will stay on as executive chairman for a year.

Sandfort joined Tractor Supply as chief merchandising officer in 2007.

Shares of the company closed at $99.91 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

