UPDATE 1-Tractor Supply Q4 rev beats Street

* Q4 rev of $1.24 bln vs est of $1.2 bln

* Sees FY EPS of $2.97-$2.99

* Shares up 4 pct

Jan 11 Tractor Supply Co reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat market estimates, helped by the company's consumables and service revenue, prompting the U.S. farm products retailer to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

Shares of the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company were trading up 4 percent at $76 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $72.93 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $2.97 a share to $2.99 a share, compared with its previous estimate of $2.85 a share to $2.89 a share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.91 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the quarter rose 20 percent to $1.24 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.2 billion.