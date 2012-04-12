UPDATE 1-Warm weather drives Tractor Supply's 1st-qtr sales

* Q1 sales $1.02 bln vs est $937.36 mln

* Expects Q1 EPS $0.53-$0.55 vs est $0.32

* Raises FY12 EPS outlook to $3.52-$3.60

April 12 Tractor Supply Co, a farm and ranch products retailer, forecast a better-than-expected first-quarter profit as warmer weather spurred sales of spring merchandise.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company projected first-quarter earnings of 53-55 cents per share, easily trumping analyst estimates of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We believe sales of certain seasonal merchandise categories were pulled forward into the first quarter due to the early spring weather and would not be expected to recur in the second quarter," the company said in a statement.

The company posted first-quarter net sales of $1.02 billion, up from $836.6 million last year and above market estimates of $937.36 million.

Tractor Supply, which competes with larger rivals like Home Depot Inc, Sears Holdings Corp and Wal-Mart Stores in different segments, raised its full-year profit outlook to between $3.52 per share and $3.60 per share. It had earlier expected $3.38 per share to $3.46 per share.

The company expects net sales to come in between $4.61 billion and $4.68 billion, up from its previous forecast of $4.56 billion to $4.66 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect full-year earnings of $3.52 a shares on revenue of $4.64 billion.

Tractor Supply shares closed at $92.3 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.