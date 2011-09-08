Doha not working, new approach needed - U.S. official

* US addresses Cairns farm export group
* WTO members to meet in December on Doha talks
By Rod Nickel
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept 8 Attempts by the
World Trade Organisation to broker a sweeping liberalization of
world trade won't succeed without a new approach at December's
WTO meetings in Geneva, a U.S. trade official said on
Thursday.
Ambassador Michael Punke, speaking to the Cairns Group of
agricultural exporting countries in the Western Canadian
province of Saskatchewan, said WTO countries should admit the
10-year-old Doha round of talks hasn't worked.
"For us, it is clear that what WTO members are doing today
in the Doha negotiations - indeed what we have been doing for
at least the past three years - is not working," Punke, the
deputy United States trade representative said.
"In the weeks between now and December, the United States
will be highly skeptical of any proposal that assumes we can
fix our problems by rearranging the deck chairs," he said.
The Doha Round of WTO negotiations began in 2001 with the
aim of reforming international trade by lowering trade barriers
and revising trade rules.
However, the negotiations have become bogged down as
participating countries have been unable to agree on ways to
achieve that.
The Cairns Group, consisting of 19 member countries but not
the United States, is meeting to brainstorm ways of resolving
the Doha impasse. But Punke said WTO members should instead
admit Doha hasn't worked and start looking at other steps.
"The problem, in our view, is profoundly substantive ...
The world has changed and WTO members have starkly different
views about the implications of that change," Punke said.
Punke's comments come as U.S. business interests have
debated whether a broad trade breakthrough is possible through
the WTO.
In mid-summer, construction equipment giant Caterpillar
(CAT.N) called for a bold trade breakthrough via the WTO, but
the Coalition of Service Industries said the organisation is
incapable of getting the job done. [ID:nN1E77119I]
A Cairns Group source told Reuters this week that
developing countries like China and India have not offered
sufficient market access to foreign manufacturers that would
entice the United States and European Union to lower their rich
farm subsidies - a key target of the Doha talks.
Efforts to resolve the impasse come as many economies are
struggling to recover, Punke noted.
Cairns meetings wrap up on Friday. The group's members, who
include Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina and other
countries, represent more than one-quarter of the world's
agricultural trade.
