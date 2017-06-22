CORRECTED-COLUMN-Aluminium industry scrambles to align Trump's trade guns: Andy Home

(Corrects name to Rio Tinto Aluminium from Rio Tinto Alcan in
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 22 Aluminium industry executives
will line up on Thursday to have their say on whether foreign
imports into the United States pose a threat to the country's
security.
The Section 232 investigation was announced by the
Department of Congress on April 27 and follows hot on the heels
of a similar probe into U.S. steel imports, the results of which
are pending.
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, to give its
full title, was last used in 2001 against imports of iron ore
with a "no action necessary" outcome.
This time around, everyone's expecting a different result.
The Trump administration has pledged to stem the rising metallic
import tide and reverse the ebbing of the country's primary
aluminium production capacity.
The United States was once one of the world's largest
producers with 22 aluminium smelters. The number of operating
plants is down to just five, although in truth a lot of them
closed years ago due to hard economics rather than imports.
A Section 232 investigation allows for broad tariffs against
any and all imports, an artillery barrage rather than the
precision targeting of specific product anti-dumping penalties.
Which is why the North American aluminium industry is
scrambling to direct U.S. President Donald Trump's trade guns in
the right direction.
Towards China.
U.S. imports of primary aluminium - top 10 suppliers:
tmsnrt.rs/2p55b28
U.S. imports of plate, sheet and strip - top 10 suppliers:
tmsnrt.rs/2p8lD2x
DON'T SHOOT US - WE'RE YOUR FRIENDS!
Because when it comes to primary aluminium metal, the
greatest share of U.S. imports comes from over the border in
Canada.
But, as everyone agrees, Canada is not the enemy here.
"U.S. aluminum trade with Canada is strategically vital and
supports many American jobs," according to a letter to Wilbur
Ross, secretary of commerce, from the cross-party Congressional
Aluminum Caucus.
Indeed, "for over twenty years U.S. law governing the armed
forces has defined the U.S. national technology and industrial
base to include Canada," adds Alf Barrios, chief executive of
Rio Tinto Aluminium, which ships 75 percent of its Canadian
smelters' output to its neighbour.
The two countries' aluminium industries have been
intertwined since 1928, when U.S. producer Alcoa span off
its international operations to a new Canadian company called
Aluminium Ltd.
With hindsight, handing over the low-cost, hydropowered
Canadian smelter network that now forms Rio Tinto Aluminium may
not have been the most prescient of moves.
However, World War Two and the urgent demand for a metal
critical to aircraft manufacture saw U.S. and Canadian aluminium
supply chains integrated to the extent that the United States
was producing war materials in Canada to supply to Britain.
That level of coordination has continued ever since and
"from WW2 Lancasters to 21st century Teslas, Canada's
reliability has always met the test", according to the written
testimony of Jean Simard, head of the Aluminium Association of
Canada.
In other words, don't shoot us, we're your friends.
And while you're at it, don't shoot the Europeans either
because they're your friends too.
"The aluminium associations of U.S., Canada and Europe, can
testify that there is no unfair competition between our three
regions to the disadvantage of one of the industries we
represent," the trade bodies noted in a joint statement.
Europe doesn't supply primary aluminium to the United States
but it does ship a lot of semi-manufactured products, around 17
percent of total plate, sheet and strip imports last year, for
example.
THE ENEMY'S OVER THERE!
If you're wondering about the identity of the second-largest
supplier of primary aluminium metal to the United States last
year, by the way, don't expect much public enlightenment.
Russia is, perhaps not entirely surprisingly, keeping a very
low profile in this Section 232 investigation.
But then this whole thing is not really about primary
aluminium at all.
There have been some throwaway comments about the importance
of high-purity metal for specific military applications but
industry analysts HARBOR point out that existing U.S. output
meets defence requirements three times over. ("Special Analysis:
Is high-purity aluminum a national security concern for the
U.S.?", April 27, 2017)
The real target, as far as the North American and European
aluminium sectors are concerned, is the amount of Chinese
semi-manufactured product ("semis") entering the supply chain.
The United States doesn't import much Chinese aluminium
metal because China doesn't export aluminium in that form, just
17,000 tonnes last year.
China's massive aluminium sector is highly vertically
integrated to the point that over half of all smelter output is
in the form of hot, molten metal which is then transferred to a
products casting plant.
And China exports a lot of "semis", over 4 million tonnes in
both 2015 and 2016.
U.S. imports of Chinese plate, sheet and strip last year
represented around 38 percent of the total, according to figures
from the International Trade Centre.
Some of these are essential for U.S. manufacturers. The
Aluminum Association asks, for example, for a dispensation from
any tariffs for Chinese aluminium powders and flakes.
Many of them have in the past been what the Canadian
association terms "wrongly classified and misrepresented
products". Aluminium traders call them "fake semis" and a
mountain of them is once again sitting in Vietnam, having been
rejected by North American users.
Most of them are just what they purport to be. It's just
that there is too much of the stuff.
Chinese imports, according to Marco Palmieri, head of the
North American operations of aluminium products giant Novelis
, have already "forced us to exit certain product
lines".
The collective and unanimous bottom line is that, to quote
the three aluminium associations, "the issue of Chinese excess
capacity (is) the root cause of the challenges faced by the
aluminium industries in North America and in Europe".
The Russians, by the way, agree, but they're not going to
say so right now.
WE NEED TO TALK BUT WE MIGHT SHOOT FIRST
China, let us remember, has lifted its aluminium production
from 2.8 million tonnes at the start of the century to 31.6
million tonnes in 2016. Last year's tally represented around 54
percent of the global total.
It's a remarkable grab of a global supply chain.
And one, industry executives outside China believe, that has
been based on what Canada's Simard calls "a plethora of market
distortions".
The previous Obama administration also agreed, which is why
its parting trade shot was a complaint about China's alleged
aluminium subsidies to the World Trade Organization.
The WTO calls for bilateral talks. The aluminium
associations are pushing Chinese overcapacity onto the agenda of
the G20 countries for multi-party talks. Steel is already there.
"Ultimately," notes Heidi Brock, head of the U.S. Aluminum
Association, "our view is that the best solution for the U.S.
aluminum industry and the jobs it supports would be a negotiated
agreement with China that results in measurable reductions in
Chinese aluminum capacity and/or growth."
The pressure for China to engage with the rest of the world
about its aluminium sector is becoming irresistible.
Talks will take time, though.
The Section 232 process is a fast one, requiring the
secretary of commerce to report to the president within 270 days
from the start of the investigation.
This secretary of commerce may not take that long.
And this administration looks minded to start shooting first
and talk later.
Just as long as everyone's agreed on where the guns are
aiming, right?
