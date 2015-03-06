版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 21:51 BJT

Infrastructure investors launch global trade body

LONDON, March 6 Nineteen leading investors in infrastructure have launched a global trade body to support engagement with governments and regulators.

The group is called the Global Infrastructure Investor Association and has backing from founding members including Allianz Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Dutch pension fund PGGM.

The founders collectively manage 2.4 trillion euros ($2.61 trillion) in assets under management, 177 billion euros of which is invested in infrastructure, the GIIA said in a statement on Friday.

"Infrastructure as an asset class has emerged from within alternative assets into its own distinct class," said GIIA spokesperson Lonneke Löwik.

"Private investors in this asset class are likely going to play a crucial role in the coming decades as existing infrastructure across the globe requires updating and new infrastructure is created." ($1 = 0.9188 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐