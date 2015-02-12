Canada seeks WTO panel on Chinese tariffs on dissolving pulp

OTTAWA Feb 12 Canada is asking the World Trade
Organization to set up a panel to probe what Ottawa calls
China's discriminatory anti-dumping measures on Canadian
dissolving pulp, Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Thursday.
Canada says China broke WTO rules when it imposed
anti-dumping duties in November 2013 and April 2014 on the pulp,
a cellulosic material used to produce rayon, a cotton
substitute.
Among the companies that say they have been hurt by the
duties are Tembec Inc and Fortress Paper Ltd.
China is Canada's top foreign market for dissolving pulp,
importing C$317 million ($254 million) worth in 2013, according
to the Canadian trade ministry.
Almost half of Canada's 750,000 tonne production of the
material went to China in 2013.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)