US-led US-Asian pact spurs China's Asian trade bloc, S.Korea minister says

* Web of trade pacts in lieu of failed global trade deal
* S.Korea negotiating separate free-trade deal with China
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Nov 5 China will later this month enter
talks to create an Asian free-trade bloc covering 28 percent of
world GDP, a reaction to U.S. progress in forming a
Trans-Pacific Partnership that excludes China, South Korean
Trade Minister Taeho Bark said on Monday.
The RCEP, or Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership,
will be comprised of the 10-nation ASEAN club plus six others:
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
Its launch is to be formally announced at the ASEAN summit
in Phnom Penh later this month, with a goal of reaching a deal
to lower trade barriers across the region by the end of 2015.
RCEP adds to a growing web of regional and sectoral trade
negotiations that has sprung up after a decade of talks failed
to conclude a global trade deal, the so-called Doha Round.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) championed by President
Barack Obama's administration aims to tear down traditional
trade barriers and break ground in new areas, streamlining trade
between the United States and 10 other countries.
"We're organising trade relations with countries other than
China so that China starts feeling more pressure about meeting
basic international standards," Obama said in a presidential
debate with Governor Mitt Romney two weeks ago.
Bark said RCEP had grown out of a plan to launch trilateral
trade talks between China, Japan and South Korea. Some ASEAN
countries, worried about the trilateral initiative, pushed for a
wider deal.
"China's position on this economic integration in East Asia
was pushed by TPP," Bark said in a lecture organised by the
Centre for Trade and Economic Integration in Geneva.
"In the past, China didn't want to have ASEAN plus six, they
only wanted plus three. Japan preferred ASEAN plus six. China
preferred anything without the United States," he said.
"I don't know how much they hope to get but they want to do
it because of the TPP."
SPAGHETTI
If both RCEP and the TPP came into existence, they would be
similar in economic size to the European Union.
"Those are the three big blocks in the future," Bark said.
In the long run, the goal of the 21-member Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) group is to merge RCEP and the TPP,
he said. That would bring the United States and China into an
agreement to deepen trade liberalisation, succeeding where 10
years of talks at the World Trade Organization failed.
But achieving that final goal depends on RCEP achieving a
"high quality" deal, not just simplifying an existing tangle of
bilateral agreements, which Bark called "the spaghetti bowl".
"At this moment we are setting very high ambitions. We
include all tariff lines," he said.
But many developing country members might want to water down
RCEP by asking for special treatment. South Korea will demand an
exemption to protect its rice farmers, while Japan is also
likely to want carve-outs for agriculture.
If the signatories' squeamishness at opening their markets
does not devalue RCEP, they might be forced to lower their
sights in any case to meet the three-year schedule. If so, RCEP
could end up having little influence on regional trade.
The trilateral talks are still expected to go ahead,
although the planned launch, originally set for the Phnom Penh
summit, is likely to be postponed to later in the year due to a
territorial dispute between China and Japan, Bark said.
South Korea is also separately negotiating a bilateral free
trade agreement with China, which would enable some 25,000 South
Korean firms operating in China to supply the domestic market,
rather than exporting their Chinese-produced goods as they are
obliged to do now, he said.
China wanted quick negotiations, Bark said, while South
Korea hoped for a bilateral deal within two or three years.