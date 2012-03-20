EU needs reform before opening trade -auto assn head

* Fiat CEO says Europe not ready to fight global competitors
* Says EU apears lone figure in driving free trade
* Says European carmakers must cut 20 pct overcapacity
* Protectionism will destroy EU prosperity-trade chief
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUGES, Belgium, March 20 Europe needs to get
its own single market in order before opening its doors wider to
foreign trade and must ensure deals are truly balanced, the head
of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said on
Tuesday.
ACEA president Sergio Marchionne, also chief executive of
Fiat and Chrysler, told a conference a strong and
functioning single EU market was the most effective competitor
to take on growing economic rivals.
However, it faced a tough road to get there.
"This is a very painful transition period. We need to go
through it. There is not a single doubt in my mind that the
direction in which Italy is moving, in which Europe is moving,
is appropriate," Marchionne said.
"The issue is that we cannot compound the problems
associated with the transition with the opening up of the
European market to unrestricted free trade without ensuring we
are in an effective position to compete."
Marchionne, who held talks on Tuesday with EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht who also spoke at the conference,
made the comments on the day that Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti sought to convince union leaders of the need for a revamp
of labour laws in Italy.
Marchionne praised Monti's efforts, saying his reform drive
had made far easier Fiat's decision to invest further in its
Mirafiori production plant in Turin.
AUTO SECTOR OVERCAPACITY
Marchionne, whose ACEA body represents all major European
carmakers as well as the European arms of General Motors,
Hyundai and Toyota, said Europe's auto sector needed tough
measures to address overcapacity of some 20 percent.
Europe had to determine a plan to distribute required cuts
as no country alone would take action.
"If you leave it to countries it will not happen... You have
to distribute it across the European area," he told reporters on
the sidelines of the conference.
Marchionne said trade deals with the EU's competitors had to
be balanced and that this was not the case with a free trade
agreement struck with South Korea last year.
South Korean car exports to the European Union increased by
150,000 to 436,000 last year, while those going the other way
rose by just 15,000 to 75,000 units, he said.
"That's one car plant that gets taken out," Marchionne said,
adding this meant some 2,500 to 3,000 direct jobs and some
25,000 people affected, including those indirectly employed.
Free trade was good, Marchionne said, but disputes abounded,
such as in Latin America, where Fiat operates.
"The world is not as peaceful as it seems," he said. "I
don't want us to be like Don Quixote on a white horse, being the
only one that keeps on pushing the free trade agenda, while
everyone else is looking after their own affairs."
EU Trade Commissioner De Gucht told the conference he
recognised that the automotive sector faced challenges, but that
without such challenges it might be unwilling to reform.
Japanese and Korean carmakers were also producing cars in
Europe, as well as importing them.
The European Union as a whole ran large trade surpluses
versus the rest of the world, so protectionism, even of a
temporary nature, was a road to destruction.
"If we start behaving in a protectionist way... then you can
be sure that protectionism becomes the rule. That would be the
end of prosperity in Europe," De Gucht said.