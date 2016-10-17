版本:
MOVES-Trade Finance Solutions' names senior credit director for UK unit

Oct 17 Trade Finance Solutions Inc, a provider of working capital and trade financing, named Rebecca Mackenzie senior credit director of its UK-based unit, effective immediately.

Mackenzie has worked as the associate director at PNC Financial Services Group Inc's UK operations. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

