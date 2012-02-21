HSBC in 4 bln stg SME trade financing boost

LONDON Feb 21 HSBC, bucking the trend
among some European banks, is increasing its exposure to trade
finance by making 4 billion pounds of credit available to small
and medium-sized enterprises that trade, or are planning to
trade, internationally.
The launch of the HSBC International SME Fund reflects the
bank's view that global trade will enjoy sustained growth in
coming years, especially in Asia and Latin America, offering
opportunities for firms in Britain and elsewhere that are
willing to look beyond their home markets.
"We are ringfencing a portion of our balance sheet to ensure
funding is there at a higher level for those international SMEs
that want to trade," said Alan Keir, global head of commercial
banking at HSBC .
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is the market leader in global
trade finance with a 9 percent share, according to an analysis
by an independent consultancy.
Last year it facilitated trade worth $500 billion and booked
revenues in doing so of $2.5 billion - a sum it hopes to double
in four or five years.
Keir declined to go into detail but said HSBC's global trade
financing business was stronger than expected last quarter,
except in France.
HSBC is building its trade financing book at a time when
some other banks, under pressure to shed assets to meet
mandatory capital adequacy ratios, are pulling in their horns.
French banks, which account for a quarter of global trade
finance, have been particularly affected by dollar funding
shortages for euro zone lenders, the Bank of England said in its
most recent Financial Stability Report.
"The euro area is the United Kingdom's largest export market
and so a reduction in the availability of trade finance could
constrain UK exporters," the bank said.
Keir said some European banks had scaled back their
international ambitions to focus on their domestic balance
sheets, offering opportunities for HSBC and others.
"It hasn't stopped the global banks continuing to lend, and
it hasn't stopped the emergence of some very good competitors
from faster-growing markets," he said.
These included Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, India's ICICI Bank, DBS Group Holdings
in Singapore and Brazil's Banco Bradesco.
U.S. banks, flush with liquidity, had also helped to fill the
void.
SIGNS OF STEADYING
Despite the world economy's dependency on snaking supply
chains, no one compiles authoritative figures on trade finance
-- a sore point among researchers who tried to get to the bottom
of why global trade volumes collapsed 20 percent in the
aftermath of the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Survey evidence suggests no repeat of that meltdown. The
European Central Bank reported that bank lending practices
tightened further in late 2011, but the Federal Reserve's latest
poll of senior loan officers showed no sign of a credit crunch.
And the most recent survey of bank lending in emerging
markets conducted by the Institute of International Finance, an
industry group, showed that trade finance conditions continued
to improve, especially in Asia, despite a severe tightening in
other categories.
"It suggests that the carpet is not going to be pulled out
from under the feet of shippers, at the moment at least," said
Zahra Ward-Murphy, an economic analyst with Absolute Strategy
Research, a London consultancy.
Indeed, she said year-on-year shipping volumes in South
Korea and China had risen in January despite the disruptions to
business from the early Lunar New Year holiday.
"There are tentative signs that trade growth rates, which
had been heading down to zero, are stabilising and turning
round," she said.