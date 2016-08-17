Trade Me FY net profit down 6.5 pct on year

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WELLINGTON Aug 18 Trade Me Group Ltd Thursday reported a lower full-year net profit due to a one-off impairment charge.
The online marketplace and classified advertising business said its net profit in the year to June 30 was NZ$74.9 million ($54.28 million), down 6.5 percent on the year.
However, "excluding a one-off impairment charge, underlying profit was up 3.5 per cent year-on-year to NZ$83 million," said Trade Me Chairman David Kirk in a statement.
Revenue increased NZ$218 million, up 9.2 percent on the year.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 9.0 New Zealand cents a share.
Looking ahead, Chief Executive Jon Macdonald said the company expects total revenue in the current financial year to grow at a similar rate to the prior year and expects to "deliver year-on-year EBITDA and operating NPAT growth rates in excess of FY16." ($1 = 1.3799 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; editing by Diane Craft)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
