Nike backs Obama on trade with pledge to create 10,000 U.S. jobs

PORTLAND, Oregon May 8 Sports shoe maker Nike
Inc put its weight behind President Barack Obama's push
for a trade deal with Asian countries on Friday with a promise
to create up to 10,000 U.S.-based manufacturing jobs if the pact
is approved.
In an announcement that coincided with a visit by Obama to
Nike's Oregon headquarters, the company said footwear tariff
relief within the proposed 12-nation Trans Pacific Partnership
trade agreement would allow it to speed up investment in
"advanced footwear manufacturing" in the United States.
Obama is pressing the U.S. Congress to pass Trade Promotion
Authority, which would enable him to negotiate international
trade deals without the threat of changes by lawmakers.
If TPA is passed and the TPP deal is sealed, Nike said, it
would accelerate its U.S. investments and spur as many as 10,000
domestic manufacturing and engineering jobs, thousands of
construction jobs, and up to 40,000 jobs elsewhere in its supply
chain over 10 years.
Nike has 26,000 employees in the United States and more than
1 million workers in 700 contract factories worldwide that
manufacture its shoes. Its top-end soccer and baseball shoes
retail for more than $300.
"We believe agreements that encourage free and fair trade
allow Nike to do what we do best: innovate, expand our
businesses and drive economic growth," said Nike Chief Executive
Officer Mark Parker in a media release distributed by the White
House.
The company did not say in the media release what it would
pay those workers or where the U.S. jobs would be located.
Obama is scheduled to visit Nike's headquarters later on
Friday. The trip was designed to help sell the free-trade
agreement to skeptical Democrats, who say it will put more
American workers out of jobs and cut their wages while enriching
companies.
An administration official said Nike approached the White
House about the issue, which led to the trip. White House aides
have been coy all week about why they chose Nike, which suffered
for years from a tarnished image for using Asian sweatshops to
make its products.
Imports accounted for as much as 98 percent of the U.S.
market for apparel, although that number has fallen slightly,
according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes and Roberta Rampton in
Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)