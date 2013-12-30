Russia was most protectionist nation in 2013 - study

| GENEVA
GENEVA Dec 30 Russia put more protectionist
policies in place than any other country in 2013, closely
followed by neighbouring Belarus, according to data from Global
Trade Alert (GTA), a leading independent trade monitoring
service.
Russia alone accounted for 20 percent of the protectionist
policies identified worldwide by GTA, with steps ranging from
cuts in foreign worker quotas to state support for the rare
earth metals industry, agriculture and aircraft makers.
With 78 such trade restrictions, Russia also accounted for
almost a third of the protectionism imposed by G20 nations.
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan have linked their trade
policies in a single customs union, an emerging trading block
that was jointly responsible for 33 percent of worldwide trade
protectionism during the year, GTA data shows.
President Vladimir Putin is trying to persuade Ukraine to
join Russia's customs union also and Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich's pivot towards Moscow and away from closer trade
ties with the European Union has sparked huge protests.
"The customs union was responsible for 15 times as many
protectionist measures as China while having only an eighth of
the population," said GTA's coordinator Simon Evenett, a
professor at the Swiss Institute for International Economics.
"Russia's policy of economic restructuring is nothing more
than a potent mix of rampant subsidisation and aggressive
protectionism. With this record Russia isn't a poster child for
the WTO (World Trade Organization) accession process."
Russia joined the WTO in August 2012 while Kazakhstan is at
an advanced stage of negotiating its own membership. Belarus is
also negotiating but at a much earlier stage.
Although the WTO also monitors protectionism, GTA casts the
net wider and covers policies that fall outside the scope of WTO
rules, which were drawn up two decades ago and do not cover
many newer forms of protectionism.
Global trade growth has slowed to a near standstill during
the economic crisis that began in 2008. Pascal Lamy, who stepped
down as head of the WTO at the end of August, said this year
that governments were turning to protectionism because they had
failed to achieve economic growth with other policies.
"It looks like 2013 will confirm the surge in protectionism
seen in 2012. No amount of wishful thinking can hide the fact
that there is little restraint built into the system," GTA's
Evenett said.
GTA data also showed that Brazil, India, Japan and the EU
together accounted for a quarter of world protectionism.