Russia likely to contest EU energy rules at WTO-govt source

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Moscow is likely to challenge
European Union rules that restrict Russian gas company Gazprom's
control of its European pipeline assets by contesting
them at the World Trade Organization, a government source said
on Thursday.
The rules, known as the Third Energy Package, are an
irritant in Russia-EU relations. The source, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said Russia - which joined the WTO in
August - was looking into whether the EU rules were subject to
WTO regulation.
"We have not finished the study yet but in all likelihood it
(the Third Energy Package) is (subject to WTO rules)," the
source said. "If the WTO rules are applicable to the Third
Energy Package, as well as other measures restricting Russian
imports, we will contest them at the WTO."