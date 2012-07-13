India escalates US steel duties dispute at WTO

GENEVA, July 13 India has asked the World Trade
Organization to set up a panel to adjudicate on its dispute with
the United States over U.S. duties on some imports of Indian
steel products, the WTO said on Friday.
India complained in April that Washington had wrongly
slapped punitive tariffs, so-called countervailing duties, on
certain hot rolled carbon steel flat products from India.
Countries impose countervailing duties when they believe
their manufacturers are suffering because of competition from
unfairly subsidised imports.
In its complaint India challenged countervailing duties
going back to April 2001, as well as the United States Tariff
Act of 1930 and the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, which it
said were inconsistent with WTO rules.
By asking for a dispute panel to be set up, India is
indicating that it has failed to resolve the issue via
consultations with the United States.
The United States is also in dispute with China over the
U.S. use of countervailing duties on a range of imports,
including several types of steel products. China requested
consultations on May 25 but has not yet asked for a panel to be
set up.