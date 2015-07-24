WTO members seal trillion-dollar IT trade deal

WASHINGTON, July 24 World Trade Organization
(WTO) members finalized a deal on Friday to cut tariffs on $1
trillion worth of information technology products in a boost for
producers of goods ranging from video games to medical
equipment.
The agreement to update the WTO's 18-year-old Information
Technology Agreement (ITA) adds more than 200 products to the
list of goods covered by zero-tariff and duty-free trade.
The U.S. Trade Representative said more than $100 billion of
U.S. exports alone would be covered by the updated agreement and
industry estimates showed the removal of tariffs could support
up to 60,000 additional jobs.
"ITA's expansion is great news for the American workers and
businesses that design, manufacture, and export state-of-the-art
technology and information products, ranging from MRI machines
to semiconductors to video game consoles," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said.
Technology manufacturers like General Electric Co,
Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Nintendo Co are among
companies expected to benefit from the deal.
Additional duty-free products include computer software and
software media, video game consoles, printer ink cartridges, GPS
devices, medical devices such as MRI machines and next
generation semiconductors, the Technology CEO Council said.
"That definitely impacts Intel and that's important but also
as important are the other technologies that it covers that were
not even dreamt of when the original ITA was negotiated," said
Intel communications director Lisa Malloy.
"Things like ... health devices and GPS (are) technologies
that semiconductors and Intel hope to power in the years to
come."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes, additional reporting by Supantha
Mukherjee in Bangalore and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by
Bernard Orr)