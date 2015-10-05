Canada dairy farmers content as TPP deal keeps system intact

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
are breathing easier after 12 countries struck a Trans-Pacific
Partnership deal on Monday that keeps their protectionist system
intact and the government offered billions in compensation for
new imports.
Canada will allow TPP countries over five years to provide
3.25 percent annually of its dairy supply, and about 2 percent
of eggs, chicken and turkey. That's a far cry from earlier
demands by the United States, Australia and New Zealand for
Canada to phase out its system of supply, price and import
controls.
"It's a relief for producers right across the country that
there's no negative impact," said Wally Smith, president of
Dairy Farmers of Canada, the main dairy lobby group, in an
interview. "Farmers have been contacting me saying this is good
news because they can get on with their life."
The Conservative government, facing election Oct. 19,
promised C$4.3 billion ($3.28 billion) in compensation to
supply-managed farmers over 15 years. Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said the package would not buy production quotas from
farmers to reduce domestic supplies.
A typical dairy farm will collect about C$166,000.
Even so, there are key differences between production
methods in Canada and the United States.
U.S. farms can inject the hormone recombinant bovine
somatotropin (rBST) into cattle to increase milk production, but
it is banned for use in Canada. There is no restriction,
however, on import or sale of milk from cows treated with rBST,
according to the Canadian government.
If consumers are concerned, they should buy visibly marked
Canadian products, Smith said.
The United States also will eliminate tariffs on some
specialty cheeses. Canadian dairy Saputo Inc said on
Monday that it acquired specialty cheese maker Woolwich Dairy.
For Canadian crop and meat producers, the deal lowers
tariffs to major buyer Japan.
Japan currently buys canola seed, but its 15 percent tariffs
prevent more lucrative trade in canola oil processed by Bunge
Ltd, Cargill Ltd and Richardson
International, said Patti Miller, president of Canola Council of
Canada.
Tariffs on canola oil and meal will be eliminated in Japan
and Vietnam over five years, boosting trade by C$780 million
annually, Miller said.
Wheat that feeds animals will become duty-free in Japan,
while tariffs on wheat for human consumption will fall 45
percent over eight years.
Japan's 38.5 percent tariff on Canadian beef will drop to 9
percent in 15 years, while tariffs on pork are reduced or
eliminated over 10 years.
($1 = 1.3098 Canadian dollars)
