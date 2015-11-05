Pacific trade partners promise not to cheat on currencies

WASHINGTON Nov 5 Pacific trade partners have
pledged not to deliberately weaken their currencies to win an
export edge as part of a new free trade pact, the U.S. Treasury
said on Wednesday.
All 12 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)
promised to publicly report data on currency intervention and
foreign reserve holdings, as part of a declaration accompanying
the deal.
The new rules fall short of the trade sanctions that U.S.
unions, car makers such as Ford Motor Co and some
lawmakers demanded for countries which devalue their currencies
in an effort to make their exports cheaper.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said, however, that
countries would have to defend their policies in front of a
group of peers, with meetings of TPP officials on currency and
economic policy scheduled at least once a year.
"It will put a great deal of pressure on them with regard to
the policies they are undertaking," he told reporters, in
comments approved for release on Thursday.
"If a country within TPP, let's say in Southeast Asia, is
taking steps to devalue their currency, while that's a problem
for us, it's probably even a larger problem for the other
countries in TPP that are in their region."
The pledge echoes a non-binding commitment by Group of
Twenty (G20) members, including the larger TPP partners, not to
engage in competitive devaluations.
Most TPP countries already report reserve holdings to the
International Monetary Fund, but the Treasury official said
Malaysia and Singapore would provide data on currency
intervention for the first time.
The rules will come into effect at the same time as the
wider trade deal and also apply to new members, which might
include Indonesia and eventually China.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Rigby)