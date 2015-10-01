WRAPUP 2-Pacific trade pact talks move into 3rd day, hang in the balance

(Repeats for wider distribution, Adds video available)
By Krista Hughes and Ana Isabel Martinez
ATLANTA Oct 1 Trade ministers from a dozen
Pacific nations meeting in Atlanta extended talks on a sweeping
trade deal into a third day in a move officials said would
either produce a breakthrough or send them home with the future
of the agreement in doubt.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman was asking
ministers to stay for another 24 hours, through Friday evening,
in a bid to wrap up the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal,
two people briefed on the talks said.
Observers pointed to progress on autos, Canada's pledge to
compensate farmers hurt by imports and signs of a possible
compromise on patent protection for new drugs as evidence of
advancement.
Several officials said a final deal could come quickly if
key issues are cleared in remaining talks Thursday. The
alternative would be for ministers to try to reconvene in
November, although that risked losing momentum in a process that
has already run five years.
"It's complicated, but we are continuing with the aim of
achieving an agreement. By the late evening we could have
clarity," said one person involved in the closed-door
discussions.
The TPP would liberalize trade in 40 percent of the world
economy for a region stretching from Vietnam to Canada.
A deal would be a legacy-defining achievement for U.S.
President Barack Obama. But the trade deal is seen as a threat
by an array of interest groups from Mexican auto workers to
Quebec dairy farmers to cancer patients who worry that it could
push the cost of new therapies out of reach.
CONGRESSIONAL CONCERNS
In a reassertion of concern in Congress, a group of U.S.
lawmakers from both parties sent a letter to U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on
Wednesday.
"We urge you to take the time necessary to get the best deal
possible for the United States, working closely with us," said
the letter signed by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Paul Ryan and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch as
well as the senior Democrats on those two committees.
Several Republicans attacked a new U.S. proposal to ensure
governments would be free to enact anti-smoking measures without
fear of legal action by tobacco companies.
That could prevent companies like Philip Morris and
Japan Tobacco Inc from using rules to protect foreign
investors to challenge public health measures but falls short of
the sweeping measure anti-smoking groups had hoped for.
Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said officials
were "very near" to resolving an impasse over trade in autos,
one of the main hurdles to a broader deal.
"We made a lot of progress in the auto issue but still we
are pending in a couple of areas where we need to close,"
Guajardo said. "We are ready. What we need is everything to fall
into place at the same time."
Australian Dairy Industry Council chairman Noel Campbell
said there was little movement toward Australia's goals of more
access for dairy and sugar exports.
"The negotiators have got very little room to move, they've
got people looking over their shoulders ... saying 'you can't
do this until a deal's been done on that,' so it's quite
difficult for anything to happen."
