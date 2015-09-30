U.S. business groups oppose exceptions in Pacific trade pact

ATLANTA, Sept 30 U.S. business groups have
voiced their opposition to blocking specific products, like
tobacco, from rules letting foreign companies sue governments
over damage to investments as Pacific trade ministers gather to
finalize an ambitious trade deal.
Ministers from the 12 nations negotiating the Trans-Pacific
Partnership, the biggest trade deal in a generation, will meet
in Atlanta later on Wednesday to try to close the pact.
The letter, sent to TPP officials late on Monday, comes amid
reluctance by some countries to sign on to rules similar to
those that allowed Marlboro maker Philip Morris to sue
TPP partner Australia over tobacco plain-packaging laws.
Sources close to the negotiations have said one option under
discussion is to exclude tobacco from the investor-state dispute
settlement rules, while Australia wants a broader exemption from
litigation over health and environmental issues.
"As you all enter the potentially final hours of
negotiation, we ask all of the TPP governments to reject the
exclusion of products from the coverage of the TPP and its
enforcement mechanism," said the letter from the American Farm
Bureau Federation, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National
Association of Manufacturers and other business groups.
"Such exclusions are unnecessary and would be highly
damaging to the international rules based trading system and the
prospects for the TPP," said the letter, which Reuters saw.
Any different treatment for tobacco risks a backlash in the
United States and could erode support in Congress for the TPP by
upsetting lawmakers from tobacco-producing states like Kentucky.
The deal would cut tariffs and set common standards for 40
percent of the global economy.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)