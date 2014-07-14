U.S. says weighs options on China's WTO challenge to anti-subsidy duties

WASHINGTON, July 14 The United States is weighing its options after a World Trade Organization ruling on a Chinese challenge to anti-subsidy duties imposed on a range of steel products, solar panels and other goods, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.

The WTO backed some of China's complaints, but also found it had failed to prove its case in other aspects of the challenge.

"The WTO panel's decision to reject many of China's challenges to U.S. countervailing duties on unfairly subsidized Chinese imports is a victory for American businesses and workers," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said.

"With respect to the other findings in the panel report, the Administration is carefully evaluating its options, and will take all appropriate steps to ensure that U.S. remedies against unfair subsidies remain strong and effective." (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese)