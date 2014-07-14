版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 01:32 BJT

U.S. says weighing options after WTO ruling on India steel subsidies

WASHINGTON, July 14 The United States is studying a World Trade Organization ruling about anti-subsidy duties imposed on some Indian steel products and will consider all available options, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.

The WTO backed some key claims by India against countervailing duties imposed by the United States after claims some Indian subsidy programs had given steelmaker Tata an unfair advantage, but it rejected others.

"With respect to findings by the panel that U.S. measures breach WTO rules in certain respects, the United States is studying those findings and will evaluate all options to ensure that U.S. remedies against unfair subsidies remain strong and effective," the USTR said in a statement.

Either party in a WTO dispute can appeal, which typically takes six to 12 months. Duties remain in place in the meantime. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese)
